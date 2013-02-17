

ecce PRONUNCIATION: (EK-ay, ECH-ay, EK-see)

MEANING: interjection: Behold! (used to call attention to someone or something).

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ecce (see, behold). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES: In the Bible (John 19:5), Pilate presents Christ, crowned with thorns, to the crowd with the words “Ecce homo.” Since this was a theme popular with painters, such a work of art is known as Ecce Homo.

USAGE: “Ecce the rise of literature in the modern vernaculars, even the mother tongue.”

Thomas Paul Bonfiglio; Why is English Literature?; Palgrave Pivot; 2013.



“Behold a global business in distress -- incoherently managed, resistant to the modernizing forces of the Internet age, tainted by scandal and corruption. It needs to tweak its marketing, straighten out its finances, up its recruiting game, and repair its battered brand. Ecce Catholicism Inc.”

Bill Keller; Catholicism Inc.; The New York Times; Feb 17, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion. -Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, philosopher (27 Aug 1770-1831)





