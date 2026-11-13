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Nov 13, 2026This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
pinchfist
makeweight
rakeshame
chawbacon
tear-throat
Tragedy Burlesqued, or the Barber Turned Actor, late 18th c.
Art: After Robert Dighton
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tear-throat
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An actor who overacts, especially through loud, exaggerated speech.
adjective: Marked by loud, exaggerated delivery.
ETYMOLOGY:
From tear, from Old English teran (to tear) + throat, from Old English throte (throat). Earliest documented use: 1617.
NOTES:
Some actors bring the house down. A tear-throat tries to do it with sheer volume. Hamlet knew the type: he complained of players who “tear a passion to tatters” and “split the ears of the groundlings” (groundlings being the audience members at ground level, where admission was cheap as they all had to stand -- only the balcony had seats). The idiom “chew the scenery” is ripe for a tosspot coinage: chew-scene.
USAGE:
“Is somebody pirating plays? Or was he just going to expose the tear-throat acting in the Rose?”
Robert M. Gorrell; Murder at the Rose; Black Rock Press; 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If your morals make you dreary, depend upon it they are wrong. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)
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