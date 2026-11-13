

Nov 13, 2026 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

pinchfist

makeweight

rakeshame

chawbacon

tear-throat



Tragedy Burlesqued, or the Barber Turned Actor, late 18th c. Art: After Robert Dighton

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tear-throat PRONUNCIATION: (TAYR-throht)

MEANING: noun: An actor who overacts, especially through loud, exaggerated speech.

adjective: Marked by loud, exaggerated delivery.

ETYMOLOGY: From tear, from Old English teran (to tear) + throat, from Old English throte (throat). Earliest documented use: 1617.

NOTES: Some actors bring the house down. A tear-throat tries to do it with sheer volume. Hamlet knew the type: he complained of players who “tear a passion to tatters” and “split the ears of the groundlings” (groundlings being the audience members at ground level, where admission was cheap as they all had to stand -- only the balcony had seats). The idiom “chew the scenery” is ripe for a tosspot coinage: chew-scene.

USAGE: “Is somebody pirating plays? Or was he just going to expose the tear-throat acting in the Rose?”

Robert M. Gorrell; Murder at the Rose; Black Rock Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If your morals make you dreary, depend upon it they are wrong. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)





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