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Nov 13, 2026
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
pinchfist
makeweight
rakeshame
chawbacon
tear-throat

tear-throat
Tragedy Burlesqued, or the Barber Turned Actor, late 18th c.
Art: After Robert Dighton

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tear-throat

PRONUNCIATION:
(TAYR-throht) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: An actor who overacts, especially through loud, exaggerated speech.
adjective: Marked by loud, exaggerated delivery.

ETYMOLOGY:
From tear, from Old English teran (to tear) + throat, from Old English throte (throat). Earliest documented use: 1617.

NOTES:
Some actors bring the house down. A tear-throat tries to do it with sheer volume. Hamlet knew the type: he complained of players who “tear a passion to tatters” and “split the ears of the groundlings” (groundlings being the audience members at ground level, where admission was cheap as they all had to stand -- only the balcony had seats). The idiom “chew the scenery” is ripe for a tosspot coinage: chew-scene.

USAGE:
“Is somebody pirating plays? Or was he just going to expose the tear-throat acting in the Rose?”
Robert M. Gorrell; Murder at the Rose; Black Rock Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If your morals make you dreary, depend upon it they are wrong. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)

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