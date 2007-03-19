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Nov 10, 2026This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
makeweight
London Improvements, 1845
Artist unknown
From The Comic Almanack, 1845
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
makeweight
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Someone or something of little independent value, added to fill a gap.
2. Something added to make up a required weight.
ETYMOLOGY:
From make, from Old English macian (to make) + weight (weight), from Old English wiht. Earliest documented use: 1695.
NOTES:
If you’ve ever written “United States of America” instead of “USA” in a high-school essay just to reach the required word count, you’ve used a makeweight. Your prose has put on weight even if your argument is still a little thin.
USAGE:
“[Nicholas Serota, the Tate’s director] advises the new judges to short-list only artists whom they regard as capable of winning. ‘There shouldn’t be someone brought in simply as a makeweight.’”
Sarah Thornton; Reality Art Show; The New Yorker; Mar 19, 2007.
See more usage examples of makeweight in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As freely as the firmament the world, / So mercy must encircle friend and foe. -Johann Christoph Friedrich von Schiller, poet and dramatist (10 Nov 1759-1805)
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