

Nov 10, 2026 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

pinchfist

makeweight



London Improvements, 1845 Artist unknown

From The Comic Almanack, 1845

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makeweight PRONUNCIATION: (MAYK-wayt)

MEANING: noun:

1. Someone or something of little independent value, added to fill a gap.

2. Something added to make up a required weight.

ETYMOLOGY: From make, from Old English macian (to make) + weight (weight), from Old English wiht. Earliest documented use: 1695.

NOTES: If you’ve ever written “United States of America” instead of “USA” in a high-school essay just to reach the required word count, you’ve used a makeweight. Your prose has put on weight even if your argument is still a little thin.

USAGE:

Sarah Thornton; Reality Art Show; The New Yorker; Mar 19, 2007.



See more usage examples of “[Nicholas Serota, the Tate’s director] advises the new judges to short-list only artists whom they regard as capable of winning. ‘There shouldn’t be someone brought in simply as a makeweight.’”Sarah Thornton; Reality Art Show;; Mar 19, 2007.See more usage examples of makeweight in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As freely as the firmament the world, / So mercy must encircle friend and foe. -Johann Christoph Friedrich von Schiller, poet and dramatist (10 Nov 1759-1805)





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