

Nov 12, 2026 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

pinchfist

makeweight

rakeshame

chawbacon



Ham Eater, 1622-23 Art: Gerard van Honthorst

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chawbacon PRONUNCIATION: (CHAW-bay-kuhn)

MEANING: noun: A country bumpkin.

adjective: Unsophisticated or uncultured.

ETYMOLOGY: From chaw (an alteration of chew) + bacon, reflecting the stereotypical association of country bumpkins with eating cured pork. Earliest documented use: 1537.

NOTES: A chawbacon chews bacon. A sophisticate discusses its provenance.



Why bacon? It was associated with rural fare. The sixteenth-century physician Andrew Boorde considered it suitable food for carters and plowmen. English developed a whole menu of rustic insults, including bacon-fed, bacon-brains, and bacon-slicer. In “Henry IV, Part 1”, Falstaff calls the travelers he robs “bacon-fed knaves” and shouts, “On, bacons, on!”



Writing to his brother Theo on Apr 30, 1885, Van Gogh observed: “If a peasant painting smells of bacon, smoke, potato steam -- fine -- that’s not unhealthy ...”

USAGE:

Israel Zangwill; Without Prejudice; T. Fisher Unwin; 1896.



“Whenever I tell this story, as I frequently do, I give him a Dixie chawbacon accent.”

Martin Amis; Marty and Nick Jr. Go to America; The New York Times; Apr 29, 2012.



See more usage examples of “I once knew a chawbacon who came to town and was barked at by a street-dog. He stooped down to pick up one of the rough stones ... but to his astonishment the stone refused to budge, for it was an integral part of the road.”Israel Zangwill;; T. Fisher Unwin; 1896.“Whenever I tell this story, as I frequently do, I give him a Dixie chawbacon accent.”Martin Amis; Marty and Nick Jr. Go to America;; Apr 29, 2012.See more usage examples of chawbacon in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An idea or institution may arise for one reason and be maintained for quite a different reason. -Joseph McCabe, writer, speaker, and former priest (12 Nov 1867-1955)





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