

Nov 11, 2026 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

pinchfist

makeweight

rakeshame



Merry Company on a Terrace, c. 1670 Art: Jan Steen

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Trace capris home Tosspot words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rakeshame PRONUNCIATION: (RAYK-shaym)

MEANING: noun: A disreputable person.

ETYMOLOGY: From rake, from Old English raca (to gather) + shame, from Old English sceamu (disgrace). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES: While a muckraker rakes up other people’s scandals, a rakeshame is strictly self-employed, raking up his own. A related term is rakehell . Regency romance novelists are practically the sole wildlife preserve keeping words like rakeshame and rakehell alive in modern print,

USAGE: “I shall do everything within my power to preserve our good name ... whatever is left of it, that is, after your history as the greatest rakeshame in London.”

Nina Pykare; The Innocent Heart; Dell; 1981.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As often as Herman had witnessed the slaughter of animals and fish, he always had the same thought: in their behavior toward creatures, all men were Nazis. -Isaac Bashevis Singer, writer, Nobel laureate (11 Nov 1903-1991)





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