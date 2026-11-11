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Nov 11, 2026
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
pinchfist
makeweight
rakeshame
rakeshame
Merry Company on a Terrace, c. 1670
Art: Jan Steen

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rakeshame

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAYK-shaym) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: A disreputable person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From rake, from Old English raca (to gather) + shame, from Old English sceamu (disgrace). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES:
While a muckraker rakes up other people’s scandals, a rakeshame is strictly self-employed, raking up his own. A related term is rakehell. Regency romance novelists are practically the sole wildlife preserve keeping words like rakeshame and rakehell alive in modern print,

USAGE:
“I shall do everything within my power to preserve our good name ... whatever is left of it, that is, after your history as the greatest rakeshame in London.”
Nina Pykare; The Innocent Heart; Dell; 1981.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
As often as Herman had witnessed the slaughter of animals and fish, he always had the same thought: in their behavior toward creatures, all men were Nazis. -Isaac Bashevis Singer, writer, Nobel laureate (11 Nov 1903-1991)

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