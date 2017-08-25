

Aug 25, 2017

Miscellaneous words



This week’s words

parergon

deterge

trangam

transitive

synoptic





synoptic PRONUNCIATION: (suh-NOP-tik, si-)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to a summary or general view of something.

2. Covering a wide area (as weather conditions).

3. Taking a similar view (as the first three Gospels of the Bible: Matthew, Mark, and Luke).

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek synopsis (general view), from syn- (together) + opsis (view). Earliest documented use: 1764.

USAGE:

Frederik Pohl; Platinum Pohl; Tor Books; 2005.



“The weatherman appeared on the television screen with good news. She couldn’t hear his voice but she saw his pointer dancing on the synoptic map.”

Yael Hedaya; Housebroken; Picador; 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Bullets cannot be recalled. They cannot be uninvented. But they can be taken out of the gun. -Martin Amis, novelist (b. 25 Aug 1949)





