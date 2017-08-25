|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 25, 2017
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
parergon
deterge
trangam
transitive
synoptic
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
synoptic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to a summary or general view of something.
2. Covering a wide area (as weather conditions).
3. Taking a similar view (as the first three Gospels of the Bible: Matthew, Mark, and Luke).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek synopsis (general view), from syn- (together) + opsis (view). Earliest documented use: 1764.
USAGE:
“‘Thank you for the synoptic report,’ I said hollowly.”
Frederik Pohl; Platinum Pohl; Tor Books; 2005.
“The weatherman appeared on the television screen with good news. She couldn’t hear his voice but she saw his pointer dancing on the synoptic map.”
Yael Hedaya; Housebroken; Picador; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Bullets cannot be recalled. They cannot be uninvented. But they can be taken out of the gun. -Martin Amis, novelist (b. 25 Aug 1949)
