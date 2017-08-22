|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Aug 22, 2017This week’s theme
Miscellaneous words
This week’s words
deterge
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
Send some to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
deterge
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To wash, wipe, or cleanse.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin detergere (to wipe away), from de- (away from) + tergere (to wipe). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Sandy was deterging a slip in the washbasin.”
Easterns and Westerns; Glendon Swarthout; Michigan State University Press; 2001.
“I was in the hospital having my lungs deterged for two days.”
Whitley Strieber and James Kunetka; Nature’s End; Crossroad Press; 2016.
See more usage examples of deterge in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My stories run up and bite me in the leg -- I respond by writing them down -- everything that goes on during the bite. When I finish, the idea lets go and runs off. -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith