Aug 22, 2017
deterge

PRONUNCIATION:
(di-TUHRG)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To wash, wipe, or cleanse.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin detergere (to wipe away), from de- (away from) + tergere (to wipe). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“Sandy was deterging a slip in the washbasin.”
Easterns and Westerns; Glendon Swarthout; Michigan State University Press; 2001.

“I was in the hospital having my lungs deterged for two days.”
Whitley Strieber and James Kunetka; Nature’s End; Crossroad Press; 2016.

See more usage examples of deterge in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
My stories run up and bite me in the leg -- I respond by writing them down -- everything that goes on during the bite. When I finish, the idea lets go and runs off. -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)

