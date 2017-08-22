

Aug 22, 2017 This week’s theme

Miscellaneous words



This week’s words

parergon

deterge





Send some to friends & family Miscellaneous words “All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



deterge PRONUNCIATION: (di-TUHRG)

MEANING: verb tr.: To wash, wipe, or cleanse.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin detergere (to wipe away), from de- (away from) + tergere (to wipe). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

Easterns and Westerns; Glendon Swarthout; Michigan State University Press; 2001.



“I was in the hospital having my lungs deterged for two days.”

Whitley Strieber and James Kunetka; Nature’s End; Crossroad Press; 2016.



See more usage examples of “Sandy was deterging a slip in the washbasin.”Easterns and Westerns;; Michigan State University Press; 2001.“I was in the hospital having my lungs deterged for two days.”Whitley Strieber and James Kunetka;; Crossroad Press; 2016.See more usage examples of deterge in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My stories run up and bite me in the leg -- I respond by writing them down -- everything that goes on during the bite. When I finish, the idea lets go and runs off. -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



