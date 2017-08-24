

Aug 24, 2017 This week’s theme

Miscellaneous words



This week’s words

parergon

deterge

trangam

transitive





Spread the love to friends & family Miscellaneous words “You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



transitive PRONUNCIATION: (TRAN-zi-tiv, -si-)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to a construction in which an action passes to an object (e.g. a transitive verb).

2. Involving transition: intermediate, transitional.

3. Changeable; transient.

4. Concerning a relation such that if it holds between A and B, between B and C, it also holds between A and C.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin transire (to cross), from trans- (across) + ire (to go). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ei- (to go), which also gave us exit, transit, circuit, itinerary, adit ambit , and arrant . Earliest documented use: 1571.

USAGE:

Jamie Mason; Monday’s Lie; Gallery Books; 2015.



“Inspiration is transitive. At the Malibu triathlon a few months ago, I found myself standing at the swim start between Jillian Michaels, about to do her first open-water event, and Chrissie Wellington, four-time world-champion Ironman winner, who was there to cheer on hundreds of first-timers.”

Lucy S. Danziger; Get Inspired, Pass It On; Self (New York); Jan 2014.



See more usage examples of “By the transitive property, he shouldn’t have liked her since he didn’t like her handiwork.”Jamie Mason;; Gallery Books; 2015.“Inspiration is transitive. At the Malibu triathlon a few months ago, I found myself standing at the swim start between Jillian Michaels, about to do her first open-water event, and Chrissie Wellington, four-time world-champion Ironman winner, who was there to cheer on hundreds of first-timers.”Lucy S. Danziger; Get Inspired, Pass It On;(New York); Jan 2014.See more usage examples of transitive in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A writer -- and, I believe, generally all persons -- must think that whatever happens to him or her is a resource. All things have been given to us for a purpose, and an artist must feel this more intensely. All that happens to us, including our humiliations, our misfortunes, our embarrassments, all is given to us as raw material, as clay, so that we may shape our art. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



