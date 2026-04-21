

Apr 21, 2026 This week’s theme

Words found in poetry



This week’s words

swale

swound



Esther before Ahasuerus, 1620s Art: Artemisia Gentileschi

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swound PRONUNCIATION: (swound or swoond)

MEANING: noun: A swoon; a fainting fit.

verb intr.: To swoon; to faint.

ETYMOLOGY: An alteration of Middle English swoun(e), from swounen (to swoon). Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE:

She made a sudden bound:

It flung the blood into my head,

And I fell down in a swound.”

Samuel Taylor Coleridge; “Then like a pawing horse let go,She made a sudden bound:It flung the blood into my head,And I fell down in a swound.”Samuel Taylor Coleridge; The Rime of the Ancient Mariner ; 1797-98.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Neither great poverty nor great riches will hear reason. -Henry Fielding, author (21 Apr 1707-1754)





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