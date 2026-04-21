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Apr 21, 2026
This week’s theme
Words found in poetry

This week’s words
swale
swound
swound
Esther before Ahasuerus, 1620s
Art: Artemisia Gentileschi

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swound

PRONUNCIATION:
(swound or swoond)

MEANING:
noun: A swoon; a fainting fit.
verb intr.: To swoon; to faint.

ETYMOLOGY:
An alteration of Middle English swoun(e), from swounen (to swoon). Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE:
“Then like a pawing horse let go,
She made a sudden bound:
It flung the blood into my head,
And I fell down in a swound.”
Samuel Taylor Coleridge; The Rime of the Ancient Mariner; 1797-98.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Neither great poverty nor great riches will hear reason. -Henry Fielding, author (21 Apr 1707-1754)

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