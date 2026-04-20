|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 20, 2026This week’s theme
Words found in poetry
This week’s words
Sunlight and Shadow: The Newbury Marshes, c. 1871-1875
Art: Martin Johnson Heade
Previous week’s theme
Words with surprising etymological journeys
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Samuel Taylor Coleridge said, “Prose: words in their best order; poetry: the best words in the best order.”
We do our part by bringing you the words. What you do with them -- prose, poetry, grocery lists, ransom notes -- is up to you. This week in A.Word.A.Day we’ll feature words whose usage examples are drawn from poetry.
Everyone should write a poem or two in a lifetime. Better yet, everyone should inspire one now and then. Have you written a poem, or been the occasion for one? Share your story below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. Include your location (city, state).
swale
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A low tract of land, especially one that is moist or marshy; also, a shallow channel or depression.
ETYMOLOGY:
Origin uncertain. Earliest documented use: 1584.
USAGE:
“Why do we bother with the rest of the day,
the swale of the afternoon,
the sudden dip into evening,
then night with his notorious perfumes,
his many-pointed stars?”
Billy Collins; Morning; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Jun 1996.
See more usage examples of swale in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The belief in the possibility of a short decisive war appears to be one of the most ancient and dangerous of human illusions. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith