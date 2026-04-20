

Apr 20, 2026 This week’s theme

Words found in poetry



This week’s words

swale



Sunlight and Shadow: The Newbury Marshes, c. 1871-1875 Art: Martin Johnson Heade

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Words with surprising etymological journeys



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Samuel Taylor Coleridge said, “Prose: words in their best order; poetry: the best words in the best order.”



We do our part by bringing you the words. What you do with them -- prose, poetry, grocery lists, ransom notes -- is up to you. This week in A.Word.A.Day we’ll feature words whose usage examples are drawn from poetry.



Everyone should write a poem or two in a lifetime. Better yet, everyone should inspire one now and then. Have you written a poem, or been the occasion for one? Share your story below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. Include your location (city, state). swale PRONUNCIATION: (swayl)

MEANING: noun: A low tract of land, especially one that is moist or marshy; also, a shallow channel or depression.

ETYMOLOGY: Origin uncertain. Earliest documented use: 1584.

USAGE:

the swale of the afternoon,

the sudden dip into evening,

then night with his notorious perfumes,

his many-pointed stars?”

Billy Collins; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Jun 1996.



See more usage examples of “Why do we bother with the rest of the day,the swale of the afternoon,the sudden dip into evening,then night with his notorious perfumes,his many-pointed stars?”Billy Collins; Morning (Chicago, Illinois); Jun 1996.See more usage examples of swale in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The belief in the possibility of a short decisive war appears to be one of the most ancient and dangerous of human illusions. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)





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