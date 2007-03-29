  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 4, 2019
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
fabulist
numpty
rentier
fink
swellhead

with Anu Garg

swellhead

PRONUNCIATION:
(SWEL-hed)

MEANING:
noun: A vain, conceited person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to a person’s having a high opinion of themselves, as having a big swelled head. From swell, from Old English swellan + head, from Old English heafod (top of the body). Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE:
“Flynn’s Corbett, who has been an overbearing swellhead through most of the film, shows humility and compassion.”
Bob Bloom; History of CIA Brought to Life in ‘Good Shepherd’; Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana); Mar 29, 2007.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)

