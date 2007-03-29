

swellhead PRONUNCIATION: (SWEL-hed)

MEANING: noun: A vain, conceited person.

ETYMOLOGY: Alluding to a person’s having a high opinion of themselves, as having a big swelled head. From swell, from Old English swellan + head, from Old English heafod (top of the body). Earliest documented use: 1845.

USAGE:

Bob Bloom; History of CIA Brought to Life in ‘Good Shepherd’; Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana); Mar 29, 2007.



Flynn's Corbett, who has been an overbearing swellhead through most of the film, shows humility and compassion.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)





