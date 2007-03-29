|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 4, 2019This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
fabulist
numpty
rentier
fink
swellhead
Image: DC Database
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
swellhead
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A vain, conceited person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Alluding to a person’s having a high opinion of themselves, as having a big swelled head. From swell, from Old English swellan + head, from Old English heafod (top of the body). Earliest documented use: 1845.
USAGE:
“Flynn’s Corbett, who has been an overbearing swellhead through most of the film, shows humility and compassion.”
Bob Bloom; History of CIA Brought to Life in ‘Good Shepherd’; Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana); Mar 29, 2007.
See more usage examples of swellhead in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith