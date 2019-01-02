|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 2, 2019This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
numpty
rentier
Rentier relaxing in Hanover
In German, a reindeer is known as a Rentier. Presumably, reindeer in Germany live off the land, renting it out to other grazing animals
Photo: Zweer de Bruin
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rentier
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who lives on income from rent, interest, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French rentier (a person of independent means), from rente (private income). Earliest documented use: 1650.
USAGE:
“It is she, the landlady, who makes the observation from her situation as the comfortable rentier.”
Ann Blake; Christina Stead’s Politics of Place; University of Western Australia Press; 1999.
See more usage examples of rentier in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)
