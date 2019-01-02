  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 2, 2019
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
fabulist
numpty
rentier
Rentier relaxing in Hanover
In German, a reindeer is known as a Rentier. Presumably, reindeer in Germany live off the land, renting it out to other grazing animals
with Anu Garg

rentier

PRONUNCIATION:
(ran-TYAY)
[the first syllable is nasal]

MEANING:
noun: A person who lives on income from rent, interest, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French rentier (a person of independent means), from rente (private income). Earliest documented use: 1650.

USAGE:
“It is she, the landlady, who makes the observation from her situation as the comfortable rentier.”
Ann Blake; Christina Stead’s Politics of Place; University of Western Australia Press; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)

