Rentier relaxing in Hanover

In German, a reindeer is known as a Rentier. Presumably, reindeer in Germany live off the land, renting it out to other grazing animals

rentier PRONUNCIATION: [the first syllable is nasal] (ran-TYAY)

MEANING: noun: A person who lives on income from rent, interest, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French rentier (a person of independent means), from rente (private income). Earliest documented use: 1650.

Ann Blake; Christina Stead’s Politics of Place; University of Western Australia Press; 1999.



Ann Blake; Christina Stead's Politics of Place; University of Western Australia Press; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)





