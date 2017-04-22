  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 1, 2019
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
fabulist
numpty
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

numpty

PRONUNCIATION:
(NUHMP-tee)

MEANING:
noun: A fool.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps alteration of numbskull, remodeled after Humpty Dumpty. Earliest documented use: 1985.

USAGE:
“Go see Raw before some Hollywood numpty tries to remake it.”
A Smart and Hilarious Horror Movie; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Apr 22, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. -E. M. Forster, novelist (1 Jan 1879-1970)

