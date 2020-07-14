  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 14, 2020
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
with Anu Garg

stridor

PRONUNCIATION:
(STRY-duhr)

MEANING:
noun: A harsh, grating or creaking sound.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin stridere (to make a harsh sound). Earliest documented use: 1632.

NOTES:
The word is often used for the harsh vibrating sound produced when breathing with an airway obstruction.

USAGE:
“Abruptly the stridor yielded to a cadence of almost tender mellowness.”
Curt Maury; The Glitter and Other Stories; iUniverse; 2010.

See more usage examples of stridor in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The power to define the situation is the ultimate power. -Jerry Rubin, activist and author (14 Jul 1938-1994)

