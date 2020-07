A.Word.A.Day

stridor

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A harsh, grating or creaking sound.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin stridere (to make a harsh sound). Earliest documented use: 1632.

NOTES:

The word is often used for the harsh vibrating sound produced when breathing with an airway obstruction.

Curt Maury; The Glitter and Other Stories; iUniverse; 2010.



"Abruptly the stridor yielded to a cadence of almost tender mellowness."

