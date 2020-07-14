|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 14, 2020This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
stridor
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
stridor
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A harsh, grating or creaking sound.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin stridere (to make a harsh sound). Earliest documented use: 1632.
NOTES:
The word is often used for the harsh vibrating sound produced when breathing with an airway obstruction.
USAGE:
“Abruptly the stridor yielded to a cadence of almost tender mellowness.”
Curt Maury; The Glitter and Other Stories; iUniverse; 2010.
See more usage examples of stridor in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The power to define the situation is the ultimate power. -Jerry Rubin, activist and author (14 Jul 1938-1994)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith