concupiscence

MEANING:

noun: Strong desire; lust.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin concupiscere (to desire ardently), from con- (intensive prefix) + cupere (to desire). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:

“So, Seb’s kiss hadn’t actually settled a day and a night later. Certainly, it had made her body feel very good, cranking those long dormant cogs of concupiscence back into motion.”

Freya North; Secrets; Sourcebooks; 2012.

