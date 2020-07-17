|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 17, 2020This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
scansorial
stridor
disquisition
sanguinary
concupiscence
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
concupiscence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Strong desire; lust.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin concupiscere (to desire ardently), from con- (intensive prefix) + cupere (to desire). Earliest documented use: 1340.
USAGE:
“So, Seb’s kiss hadn’t actually settled a day and a night later. Certainly, it had made her body feel very good, cranking those long dormant cogs of concupiscence back into motion.”
Freya North; Secrets; Sourcebooks; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Never underestimate the determination of a kid who is time rich and cash poor. -Cory Doctorow, author and journalist (b. 17 Jul 1971)
