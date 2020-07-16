|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 16, 2020This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
stridor
disquisition
sanguinary
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sanguinary
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to blood.
2. Blood-red.
3. Involving bloodshed.
4. Bloodthirsty.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1540.
USAGE:
“The blood of their victims paints a mask of sanguinary celebration on their visages.”
Stephen Stuart; Pax; Trafford Publishing; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Nothing limits intelligence more than ignorance; nothing fosters ignorance more than one's own opinions; nothing strengthens opinions more than refusing to look at reality. -Sheri S. Tepper, novelist (16 Jul 1929-2016)
