  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 16, 2020
This week’s theme
Misc. words

This week’s words
scansorial
stridor
disquisition
sanguinary
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
Send some to friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sanguinary

PRONUNCIATION:
(SANG-gwuh-ner-ee)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to blood.
2. Blood-red.
3. Involving bloodshed.
4. Bloodthirsty.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1540.

USAGE:
“The blood of their victims paints a mask of sanguinary celebration on their visages.”
Stephen Stuart; Pax; Trafford Publishing; 2010.

See more usage examples of sanguinary in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Nothing limits intelligence more than ignorance; nothing fosters ignorance more than one's own opinions; nothing strengthens opinions more than refusing to look at reality. -Sheri S. Tepper, novelist (16 Jul 1929-2016)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith