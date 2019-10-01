|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 15, 2020This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
stridor
disquisition
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
disquisition
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A formal discussion on a subject: discourse or dissertation.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin disquirere (to investigate), from dis- (intensive prefix) + quaerere (to seek or ask). Earliest documented use: 1605.
USAGE:
“Boris Johnson’s disquisition to the United Nations described potential futures in which ‘your fridge will beep for more cheese’, ‘pink-eyed terminators’ are sent back in time to ‘cull the human race’, and synthetic biologists create ‘terrifying limbless chickens’.”
Weekly Review; Harper’s Magazine; Oct 1, 2019.
See more usage examples of disquisition in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Choose only one master -- Nature. -Rembrandt, painter and etcher (15 Jul 1606-1669)
|
