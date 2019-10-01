  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 15, 2020
This week’s theme
Misc. words

This week’s words
scansorial
stridor
disquisition
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
Send energy to friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

disquisition

PRONUNCIATION:
(dis-kwuh-ZISH-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: A formal discussion on a subject: discourse or dissertation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin disquirere (to investigate), from dis- (intensive prefix) + quaerere (to seek or ask). Earliest documented use: 1605.

USAGE:
“Boris Johnson’s disquisition to the United Nations described potential futures in which ‘your fridge will beep for more cheese’, ‘pink-eyed terminators’ are sent back in time to ‘cull the human race’, and synthetic biologists create ‘terrifying limbless chickens’.”
Weekly Review; Harper’s Magazine; Oct 1, 2019.

See more usage examples of disquisition in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Choose only one master -- Nature. -Rembrandt, painter and etcher (15 Jul 1606-1669)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith