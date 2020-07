A.Word.A.Day

disquisition

noun: A formal discussion on a subject: discourse or dissertation.

From Latin disquirere (to investigate), from dis- (intensive prefix) + quaerere (to seek or ask). Earliest documented use: 1605.

Weekly Review; Harper’s Magazine; Oct 1, 2019.



"Boris Johnson's disquisition to the United Nations described potential futures in which 'your fridge will beep for more cheese', 'pink-eyed terminators' are sent back in time to 'cull the human race', and synthetic biologists create 'terrifying limbless chickens'."
Weekly Review; Harper's Magazine; Oct 1, 2019.

