  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 5, 2018
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
elutriate
straiten
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

straiten

PRONUNCIATION:
(STRAYT-n)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To put into difficulties.
2. To limit or restrict.
3. To make narrow.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French estreit, from Latin strictus, past participle of stringere (to bind, draw tight). Ultimately from Indo-European root streig- (to stroke or press), which is also the source of strike, streak, strict, stress, and strain. Earliest documented use: 1552.

USAGE:
“And the tangle of draft concessions for Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney will straiten its rivals’ access to top-up players.”
Greg Baum; First Among Equals; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); May 7, 2011.

See more usage examples of straiten in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
As I have not worried to be born, I do not worry to die. -Federico García Lorca, poet, playwright, and painter (5 Jun 1898-1936)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith