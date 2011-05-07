A.Word.A.Day

straiten

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.:

1. To put into difficulties.

2. To limit or restrict.

3. To make narrow.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French estreit, from Latin strictus, past participle of stringere (to bind, draw tight). Ultimately from Indo-European root streig- (to stroke or press), which is also the source of strike, streak, strict, stress, and strain. Earliest documented use: 1552.

USAGE:



Greg Baum; First Among Equals; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); May 7, 2011.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: