|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jun 5, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
straiten
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
straiten
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To put into difficulties.
2. To limit or restrict.
3. To make narrow.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French estreit, from Latin strictus, past participle of stringere (to bind, draw tight). Ultimately from Indo-European root streig- (to stroke or press), which is also the source of strike, streak, strict, stress, and strain. Earliest documented use: 1552.
USAGE:
“And the tangle of draft concessions for Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney will straiten its rivals’ access to top-up players.”
Greg Baum; First Among Equals; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); May 7, 2011.
See more usage examples of straiten in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As I have not worried to be born, I do not worry to die. -Federico García Lorca, poet, playwright, and painter (5 Jun 1898-1936)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith