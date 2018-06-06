|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 6, 2018
Verbs
straiten
obvert
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
obvert
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To turn so as to show a different side.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obvertere (to turn toward), from ob- (toward) + vertere (to turn). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wer- (to turn or bend), which is also the source of words such as wring, weird, writhe, worth, revert, and universe. Earliest documented use: 1583.
USAGE:
“The sun obverted its five o’clock face enough to darken the hardwood shadow of pine and oak along the creek.”
Patricia Hickman; Fallen Angels; Thorndike; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The hardest-learned lesson: that people have only their kind of love to give, not our kind. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)
