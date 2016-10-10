|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jun 7, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
straiten
obvert
impend
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
Send energy to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
impend
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To be about to happen; to loom.
2. To threaten or menace.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin impendere (to hang over), from in- (towards, upon) + pendere (hang). Ultimately from the Indo-European root (s)pen- (to draw, to spin), which is also the source of pendulum, spider, pound, pansy, pendant, ponder, appendix, penthouse, depend, and spontaneous vilipend, filipendulous, perpend, equipoise, pendulous, and pensive. Earliest documented use: 1627.
USAGE:
“While recession does not impend in any large region, growth is expected at rates dangerously close to stall speed.”
Lawrence Summers; Voters Sour on Traditional Economic Policy; Financial Times (London, UK); Oct 10, 2016.
See more usage examples of impend in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is always something to do. There are hungry people to feed, naked people to clothe, sick people to comfort and make well. And while I don't expect you to save the world, I do think it's not asking too much for you to love those with whom you sleep, share the happiness of those whom you call friend, engage those among you who are visionary, and remove from your life those who offer you depression, despair, and disrespect. -Nikki Giovanni, poet and professor (b. 7 Jun 1943)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith