Jun 8, 2018
"Words are the small change of thought." ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

demit

PRONUNCIATION:
(di-MIT)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To give up an office or a position; to dismiss.
verb intr.: To resign.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French demettre, from Latin demittere (to dismiss, relinquish, send away), from dis- (away) + mittere (to send). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:
“The court observed that no Chief Ministers of the state should get bungalows after they demit office.”
Bungalows to Former CMs; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 7, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The dangerous man is the one who has only one idea, because then he'll fight and die for it. -Francis Crick, physicist, biologist, neuroscientist, Nobel laureate (8 Jun 1916-2004)

