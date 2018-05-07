A.Word.A.Day

demit

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To give up an office or a position; to dismiss.

verb intr.: To resign.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French demettre, from Latin demittere (to dismiss, relinquish, send away), from dis- (away) + mittere (to send). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:

“The court observed that no Chief Ministers of the state should get bungalows after they demit office.”

Bungalows to Former CMs; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 7, 2018.

