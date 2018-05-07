|
A.Word.A.Day
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Day
demit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To give up an office or a position; to dismiss.
verb intr.: To resign.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French demettre, from Latin demittere (to dismiss, relinquish, send away), from dis- (away) + mittere (to send). Earliest documented use: 1529.
USAGE:
“The court observed that no Chief Ministers of the state should get bungalows after they demit office.”
Bungalows to Former CMs; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 7, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The dangerous man is the one who has only one idea, because then he'll fight and die for it. -Francis Crick, physicist, biologist, neuroscientist, Nobel laureate (8 Jun 1916-2004)
|
