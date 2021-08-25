|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 25, 2021This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
meld
splurge
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
splurge
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To spend lavishly or wastefully.
verb intr.: To make an ostentatious display.
noun: An extravagant or ostentatious display or expenditure.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of splash + surge, or maybe imitative. Earliest documented use: 1828.
USAGE:
“The singer had obviously splurged on the ab roller. Her stomach was flawless.”
Kylie Adams; Fly Me to the Moon; Kensington; 2001.
See more usage examples of splurge in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with, the wind. -John Neal, author and critic (25 Aug 1793-1876)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith