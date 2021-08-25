  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 25, 2021
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
grum
meld
splurge
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

splurge

PRONUNCIATION:
(spluhrj)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To spend lavishly or wastefully.
verb intr.: To make an ostentatious display.
noun: An extravagant or ostentatious display or expenditure.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of splash + surge, or maybe imitative. Earliest documented use: 1828.

USAGE:
“The singer had obviously splurged on the ab roller. Her stomach was flawless.”
Kylie Adams; Fly Me to the Moon; Kensington; 2001.

See more usage examples of splurge in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with, the wind. -John Neal, author and critic (25 Aug 1793-1876)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith