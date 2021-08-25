

Aug 25, 2021

splurge PRONUNCIATION: (spluhrj)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To spend lavishly or wastefully.

verb intr.: To make an ostentatious display.

noun: An extravagant or ostentatious display or expenditure.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of splash + surge, or maybe imitative. Earliest documented use: 1828.

USAGE:

Kylie Adams; Fly Me to the Moon; Kensington; 2001.



"The singer had obviously splurged on the ab roller. Her stomach was flawless."
Kylie Adams; Fly Me to the Moon; Kensington; 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with, the wind. -John Neal, author and critic (25 Aug 1793-1876)





