Aug 26, 2021
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
grum
meld
splurge
greige
Nine Shades of Greige
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

greige

PRONUNCIATION:
(grayzh)

MEANING:
noun:1. A color between gray and beige.
 2. A fabric or yarn that has not undergone bleaching, dying, or other finishing processes.
adj.:1. Of a gray-beige color.
 2. Unbleached, undyed, or unfinished.

ETYMOLOGY:
For noun, adj. 1: A blend of gray + beige. Earliest documented use: 1927.
For noun, adj. 2: From French grège (raw, unfinished) influenced by gray/beige, from Italian greggio, probably from Latin gregius (plain, ordinary). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE:
“For beige isn’t a colour, it’s a state of mind. It was the Italian designer Giorgio Armani who gave the world beige -- or, more correctly, his still more sludgy greige -- as a lifestyle.”
Hannah Betts; Meghan’s Beige Love Affair Isn’t a Patch on Our Brilliantly Bonkers Decor; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Aug 7, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We can pay our debt to the past by putting the future in debt to ourselves. -John Buchan, poet, novelist, and politician (26 Aug 1875-1940)

