

Aug 26, 2021 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

grum

meld

splurge

greige



greige PRONUNCIATION: (grayzh)

MEANING: noun: 1. A color between gray and beige. 2. A fabric or yarn that has not undergone bleaching, dying, or other finishing processes. adj.: 1. Of a gray-beige color. 2. Unbleached, undyed, or unfinished.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun, adj. 1: A blend of gray + beige. Earliest documented use: 1927.

For noun, adj. 2: From French grège (raw, unfinished) influenced by gray/beige, from Italian greggio, probably from Latin gregius (plain, ordinary). Earliest documented use: 1835.

USAGE: “For beige isn’t a colour, it’s a state of mind. It was the Italian designer Giorgio Armani who gave the world beige -- or, more correctly, his still more sludgy greige -- as a lifestyle.”

Hannah Betts; Meghan’s Beige Love Affair Isn’t a Patch on Our Brilliantly Bonkers Decor; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Aug 7, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We can pay our debt to the past by putting the future in debt to ourselves. -John Buchan, poet, novelist, and politician (26 Aug 1875-1940)





