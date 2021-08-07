|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 26, 2021This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
meld
splurge
greige
Nine Shades of Greige
Image: Rhoda Vickers
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
greige
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun, adj. 1: A blend of gray + beige. Earliest documented use: 1927.
For noun, adj. 2: From French grège (raw, unfinished) influenced by gray/beige, from Italian greggio, probably from Latin gregius (plain, ordinary). Earliest documented use: 1835.
USAGE:
“For beige isn’t a colour, it’s a state of mind. It was the Italian designer Giorgio Armani who gave the world beige -- or, more correctly, his still more sludgy greige -- as a lifestyle.”
Hannah Betts; Meghan’s Beige Love Affair Isn’t a Patch on Our Brilliantly Bonkers Decor; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Aug 7, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We can pay our debt to the past by putting the future in debt to ourselves. -John Buchan, poet, novelist, and politician (26 Aug 1875-1940)
