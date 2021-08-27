

Blend words



rumption PRONUNCIATION: (RUHMP-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: An uproar or commotion.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of rumpus + ruction. Earliest documented use: 1802.

USAGE: “Come down off your high ropes, Gus, and tell me what all this rumption is about!”

Maggie MacKeever; Our Tabby; Fawcett; 1987.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion. -Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, philosopher (27 Aug 1770-1831)





