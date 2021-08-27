|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 27, 2021
Blend words
This week’s words
grum
meld
splurge
greige
rumption
rumption
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An uproar or commotion.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of rumpus + ruction. Earliest documented use: 1802.
USAGE:
“Come down off your high ropes, Gus, and tell me what all this rumption is about!”
Maggie MacKeever; Our Tabby; Fawcett; 1987.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion. -Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, philosopher (27 Aug 1770-1831)
