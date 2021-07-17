

Aug 24, 2021 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

grum

meld



Like what you see here?

Send a gift subscription

Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



meld PRONUNCIATION: (meld)

MEANING: verb tr.

intr.: 1. To blend or merge. 2. To declare or make known. For example, in some card games, to declare or display a card or a combination of cards so as to score points. noun: 1. A blend or merger. 2. A card or a combination of cards declared or laid down to score points.

ETYMOLOGY: For verb, noun 1: Probably a blend of melt + weld. Earliest documented use: 1919.

For verb, noun 2: From German melden (to announce). Earliest documented use: c. 450.

USAGE:

The Economist (London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.



See more usage examples of “America’s elite law firms are having a banner year. Associates, often toiling from home, have melded with their laptops. Senior partners, holed up in their second homes in the Hamptons, barely have time to enjoy the beach.” White Shoes Are Made for Earnin’;(London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.See more usage examples of meld in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is often forgotten that (dictionaries) are artificial repositories, put together well after the languages they define. The roots of language are irrational and of a magical nature. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate