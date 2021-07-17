  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 24, 2021
Blend words

meld
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

meld

PRONUNCIATION:
(meld)

MEANING:
verb tr.
intr.:		1. To blend or merge.
2. To declare or make known. For example, in some card games, to declare or display a card or a combination of cards so as to score points.
noun:1. A blend or merger.
 2. A card or a combination of cards declared or laid down to score points.

ETYMOLOGY:
For verb, noun 1: Probably a blend of melt + weld. Earliest documented use: 1919.
For verb, noun 2: From German melden (to announce). Earliest documented use: c. 450.

USAGE:
“America’s elite law firms are having a banner year. Associates, often toiling from home, have melded with their laptops. Senior partners, holed up in their second homes in the Hamptons, barely have time to enjoy the beach.”
White Shoes Are Made for Earnin’; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 17, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is often forgotten that (dictionaries) are artificial repositories, put together well after the languages they define. The roots of language are irrational and of a magical nature. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)

