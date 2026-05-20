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May 20, 2026This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
laconism
Smithfield match
The Marriage Settlement, 1743
The first of a series of six paintings Marriage A-la-Mode
Art: William Hogarth
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Smithfield match
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A marriage of convenience, especially one arranged for money.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Smithfield, London, long associated with markets and fairs, including Bartholomew Fair (1133-1855). Earliest documented use: 1703.
NOTES:
Smithfield, London, has long been known for its livestock and meat markets, which seems right on the nose for a place that gave us a term for a marriage of convenience. But that’s not how this sense of the word started: Smithfield was also famous for fairs and bargains, especially Bartholomew Fair, held there for hundreds of years.
A Smithfield match was a match made not in heaven, but in the accounts ledger. The bride, groom, and cattle may all have been inspected with the same commercial squint. A near synonym is Smithfield bargain.
USAGE:
“In such marriages, the prime negotiator was called a cattle-dealer ... Bianca’s marriage also is a Smithfield match.”
Barbara C. Hodgdon; Ghostly Fragments; University of Michigan Press; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Vocations which we wanted to pursue, but didn't, bleed, like colors, on the whole of our existence. -Honore de Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)
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