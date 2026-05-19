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May 19, 2026This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
laconism
Le Discret, 1791
Art: Joseph Ducreux
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
laconism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Brevity or terseness of expression, or an instance of this.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Laconia, a region in southern Greece whose chief city was Sparta. From the reputation of the Laconians/Spartans for terseness. Earliest documented use: 1570.
NOTES:
The adjectival form is laconic. The Laconians, especially the Spartans, were famous for verbal thrift. When Philip II of Macedon warned that if he invaded Laconia he would destroy Sparta, the Spartans reportedly replied: “If.”
Two other toponyms are derived from places in Laconia: spartan from Sparta, and helot, from Helos.
USAGE:
“Now, there’s a certain laconism in the diary. There are places where Johann Burckhardt doesn’t speak, so we don’t know what his opinion was.”
“Blood & Beauty”: Capturing the Ruthless, Infamous Borgias Family; Talk of the Nation (Washington, DC); NPR; Jun 20, 2013.
See more usage examples of laconism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)
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