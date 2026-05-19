

May 19, 2026 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

Delphian

laconism



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laconism PRONUNCIATION: (LAK-uh-niz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: Brevity or terseness of expression, or an instance of this.

ETYMOLOGY: After Laconia, a region in southern Greece whose chief city was Sparta. From the reputation of the Laconians/Spartans for terseness. Earliest documented use: 1570.

NOTES:



Two other toponyms are derived from places in Laconia: The adjectival form is laconic . The Laconians, especially the Spartans, were famous for verbal thrift. When Philip II of Macedon warned that if he invaded Laconia he would destroy Sparta, the Spartans reportedly replied: “If.”Two other toponyms are derived from places in Laconia: spartan from Sparta, and helot , from Helos.

USAGE:

“Blood & Beauty”: Capturing the Ruthless, Infamous Borgias Family; Talk of the Nation (Washington, DC); NPR; Jun 20, 2013.



See more usage examples of “Now, there’s a certain laconism in the diary. There are places where Johann Burckhardt doesn’t speak, so we don’t know what his opinion was.”“Blood & Beauty”: Capturing the Ruthless, Infamous Borgias Family; Talk of the Nation (Washington, DC); NPR; Jun 20, 2013.See more usage examples of laconism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)





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