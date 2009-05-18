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Nov 5, 2026This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
adventurist
chicaner
slangwhanger
Stump Speaking, 1853-54
Art: George Caleb Bingham
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
slangwhanger
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who uses insulting or bombastic language.
ETYMOLOGY:
From slang (abusive or bombastic language, a now-uncommon sense) + whanger (beater), from whang (to beat), a variant of thong. Earliest documented use: 1807.
NOTES:
When the argument is weak, turn up the volume. A slangwhanger doesn’t mince words. Other people, perhaps.
USAGE:
“To his critics [William Hazlitt] would always be ‘a slang-whanger’, who wished ‘to destroy the very foundations of modesty and decorum’.”
Arthur Krystal; Slang-Whanger; The New Yorker; May 18, 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To speak ill of others is a dishonest way of praising ourselves. -Will Durant, historian (5 Nov 1885-1981)
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