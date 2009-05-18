Nov 5, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

pseudologue

adventurist

chicaner

slangwhanger



Stump Speaking, 1853-54 Art: George Caleb Bingham

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Trace chesterfield home Words to describe people

A.Word.A.Day

slangwhanger

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: One who uses insulting or bombastic language.

ETYMOLOGY:

From slang (abusive or bombastic language, a now-uncommon sense) + whanger (beater), from whang (to beat), a variant of thong. Earliest documented use: 1807.

NOTES:

When the argument is weak, turn up the volume. A slangwhanger doesn’t mince words. Other people, perhaps.

USAGE:

“To his critics [William Hazlitt] would always be ‘a slang-whanger’, who wished ‘to destroy the very foundations of modesty and decorum’.”

Arthur Krystal; Slang-Whanger; The New Yorker; May 18, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: