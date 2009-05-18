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Nov 5, 2026
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
pseudologue
adventurist
chicaner
slangwhanger
slangwhanger
Stump Speaking, 1853-54
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slangwhanger

PRONUNCIATION:
(SLANG-wang-uhr) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: One who uses insulting or bombastic language.

ETYMOLOGY:
From slang (abusive or bombastic language, a now-uncommon sense) + whanger (beater), from whang (to beat), a variant of thong. Earliest documented use: 1807.

NOTES:
When the argument is weak, turn up the volume. A slangwhanger doesn’t mince words. Other people, perhaps.

USAGE:
“To his critics [William Hazlitt] would always be ‘a slang-whanger’, who wished ‘to destroy the very foundations of modesty and decorum’.”
Arthur Krystal; Slang-Whanger; The New Yorker; May 18, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To speak ill of others is a dishonest way of praising ourselves. -Will Durant, historian (5 Nov 1885-1981)

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