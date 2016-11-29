

Nov 4, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

pseudologue

adventurist

chicaner



Cheat with the Ace of Clubs

c. 1630-1634 Art: Georges de La Tour

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chicaner PRONUNCIATION: (shi-KAY-nuhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. One who uses deception, especially in a legal, financial, or political context.

2. One who raises petty objections; a quibbler.

ETYMOLOGY: From French chicaneur (quibbler). Earliest documented use: 1673.

NOTES: A pickpocket takes your wallet when you aren’t looking. A chicaner convinces you to hand it over, sign a waiver, and thank them for lightening your load. The verb form is chicane , and the practice is chicanery

USAGE: “[The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s] sole purpose is to make sure the deck isn’t stacked in favor of chicaners and cheats.”

Catherine Rampell; The Rise of the Con-Man Economy; The Washington Post; Nov 29, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When the judgment day comes, civilization will have an alibi "I never took a human life, I only sold the fellow the gun to take it with." -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)





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