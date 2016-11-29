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Nov 4, 2026This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
adventurist
chicaner
Cheat with the Ace of Clubs
c. 1630-1634
Art: Georges de La Tour
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chicaner
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. One who uses deception, especially in a legal, financial, or political context.
2. One who raises petty objections; a quibbler.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French chicaneur (quibbler). Earliest documented use: 1673.
NOTES:
A pickpocket takes your wallet when you aren’t looking. A chicaner convinces you to hand it over, sign a waiver, and thank them for lightening your load. The verb form is chicane, and the practice is chicanery.
USAGE:
“[The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s] sole purpose is to make sure the deck isn’t stacked in favor of chicaners and cheats.”
Catherine Rampell; The Rise of the Con-Man Economy; The Washington Post; Nov 29, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When the judgment day comes, civilization will have an alibi "I never took a human life, I only sold the fellow the gun to take it with." -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)
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