

Nov 6, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

pseudologue

adventurist

chicaner

slangwhanger

clodpate



The Extraction of the Stone of Madness, 1501-1505 Art: Hieronymus Bosch

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

A Musical Lineup 🌍 Langitude

Trace morgue home Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



clodpate PRONUNCIATION: (KLOD-payt)

MEANING: noun: A stupid person.

ETYMOLOGY: From clod (lump of earth) + pate (head). Earliest documented use: before 1635.

NOTES: A clodpate has a head full of earth, still waiting for an idea to sprout. English has never suffered a shortage of ways to call someone thick-headed. Alongside clodpate, the language has clodpoll, clotpoll, clod-head, and clod-skull.

USAGE: “What a small-minded, uninteresting clodpate he was.”

Christy Carlyle; Lady Meets Earl; Avon Books; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The final and most important weapon against stupidity: modesty. -Robert Musil, novelist (6 Nov 1880-1942)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate