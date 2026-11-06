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Nov 6, 2026
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
pseudologue
adventurist
chicaner
slangwhanger
clodpate

clodpate
The Extraction of the Stone of Madness, 1501-1505
Art: Hieronymus Bosch

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clodpate

PRONUNCIATION:
(KLOD-payt) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: A stupid person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From clod (lump of earth) + pate (head). Earliest documented use: before 1635.

NOTES:
A clodpate has a head full of earth, still waiting for an idea to sprout. English has never suffered a shortage of ways to call someone thick-headed. Alongside clodpate, the language has clodpoll, clotpoll, clod-head, and clod-skull.

USAGE:
“What a small-minded, uninteresting clodpate he was.”
Christy Carlyle; Lady Meets Earl; Avon Books; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The final and most important weapon against stupidity: modesty. -Robert Musil, novelist (6 Nov 1880-1942)

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