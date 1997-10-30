

Nov 3, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

pseudologue

adventurist



The Raft of the Medusa, 1819 , 1819 Art: Théodore Géricault

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adventurist PRONUNCIATION: (ad-VEN-chuh-rist)

MEANING: noun: One who pursues reckless ventures, especially in politics, warfare, foreign affairs, or business, disregarding established principles and norms.

ETYMOLOGY: From adventure, from Old French aventure, from Latin adventurus (about to happen), from advenire (arrive), from ad- (to) + venire (come). Earliest documented use: 1815.

USAGE: “They are dealing with an adventurist with a penchant for acts of folly.”

Ehud Ya’ari; Bad Risk; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); Oct 30, 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: This is the devilish thing about foreign affairs: they are foreign and will not always conform to our whim. -James Reston, journalist (3 Nov 1909-1995)





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