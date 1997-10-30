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Nov 3, 2026
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
pseudologue
adventurist
adventurist
The Raft of the Medusa, 1819
Art: Théodore Géricault

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adventurist

PRONUNCIATION:
(ad-VEN-chuh-rist) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: One who pursues reckless ventures, especially in politics, warfare, foreign affairs, or business, disregarding established principles and norms.

ETYMOLOGY:
From adventure, from Old French aventure, from Latin adventurus (about to happen), from advenire (arrive), from ad- (to) + venire (come). Earliest documented use: 1815.

USAGE:
“They are dealing with an adventurist with a penchant for acts of folly.”
Ehud Ya’ari; Bad Risk; The Jerusalem Report (Israel); Oct 30, 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
This is the devilish thing about foreign affairs: they are foreign and will not always conform to our whim. -James Reston, journalist (3 Nov 1909-1995)

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