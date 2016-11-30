|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 25, 2020This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
misocainea
polygyny
audiophile
deontology
silvicolous
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
silvicolous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Living or growing in woods.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin silvi- (wood) + -colous (inhabiting). Earliest documented use: 1906.
USAGE:
“The four-camera survey method was the only method to completely detect the ground-dwelling silvicolous community (bobcat, coyote, eastern gray squirrel, eastern wild turkey, Virginia opossum, raccoon, white-tailed deer).”
Brent S. Pease, et al; Single-Camera Trap Survey Designs Miss Detections; PLoS ONE (San Francisco, California); Nov 30, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs, and explosions, and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices, to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill and suspicion can destroy; and a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all of its own for the children, and the children yet unborn. -Rod Serling, writer of the science fiction TV series The Twilight Zone (25 Dec 1924-1975)
