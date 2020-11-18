|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 22, 2020
This week's theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
polygyny
A.Word.A.Day
polygyny
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The practice of having two or more female partners.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek poly- (many) + -gyny (woman). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gwen- (woman), quean, banshee, zenana, gynecology, and gynophobia (the fear of women). Earliest documented use: 1780.
NOTES:
A counterpart of this term is polyandry, the practice of having two or more male partners. The generic term is polygamy, having two or more partners.
USAGE:
“King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s critics say his naming of a consort represents the return of polygyny to the royal court.”
Shashank Bengali; A Royal Consort’s Charm Offensive; Los Angeles Times; Nov 18, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Remember the quiet wonders. The world has more need of them than it has for warriors. And this I will tell you as well: One cannot seek to uphold honor in a being that has none. -Charles de Lint, writer (b. 22 Dec 1951)
