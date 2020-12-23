

Dec 23, 2020 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

misocainea

polygyny

audiophile



Send a gift that

keeps on giving,

all year long:

A gift subscription of Words made with combining formskeeps on giving,all year long:A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or A.Word.A.Day Premium A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



audiophile PRONUNCIATION: (AW-dee-oh-fyl)

MEANING: adjective: One who has a keen interest in high-fidelity sound reproduction.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin audio- (sound) + -phile (love, lover of). Earliest documented use: 1951.

USAGE: “‘Ronald was an audiophile,’ Nancy replied. ‘He was constantly buying new equipment and tinkering with it to get the best sound possible.’”

Andrea Kane; The Silence That Speaks; MIRA Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One can be ignorant without being bigoted, but one can't be bigoted without being ignorant. -Dale Robert Greenley, microbiologist (b. 23 Dec 1946)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate