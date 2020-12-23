|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 23, 2020This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
polygyny
audiophile
audiophile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: One who has a keen interest in high-fidelity sound reproduction.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin audio- (sound) + -phile (love, lover of). Earliest documented use: 1951.
USAGE:
“‘Ronald was an audiophile,’ Nancy replied. ‘He was constantly buying new equipment and tinkering with it to get the best sound possible.’”
Andrea Kane; The Silence That Speaks; MIRA Books; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One can be ignorant without being bigoted, but one can't be bigoted without being ignorant. -Dale Robert Greenley, microbiologist (b. 23 Dec 1946)
