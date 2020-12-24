|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 24, 2020This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
polygyny
audiophile
deontology
Send a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or A.Word.A.Day Premium
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
deontology
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The theory or study of duty and obligation, with a focus on the right action as determined by a set of rules, irrespective of the consequences of the action.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek deont- (obligation) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1829.
USAGE:
“What is the right thing to do? How do we decide what is right? Philosophers had the question to themselves for centuries. Utilitarianism versus deontology. John Stuart Mill against Kant in the ultimate cage match.”
Liam Durcan; Garcia’s Heart; McClelland & Stewart; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Habit with him was all the test of truth, / It must be right: I've done it from my youth. -George Crabbe, poet and naturalist (24 Dec 1754-1832)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith