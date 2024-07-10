  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 10, 2024
This week’s theme
Misleading words

This week’s words
adulterate
metromania
sexennial
with Anu Garg

sexennial

PRONUNCIATION:
(sek-SEN-ee-uhl)

MEANING:
noun: An event occurring every six years.
adjective: Happening every six years; lasting for or relating to six years.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sex (six) + annus (year). Earliest documented use: 1646.

USAGE:
“Asarem had captured an impressive sixty-seven percent of the vote when she’d won her second sexennial term a year earlier.”
David R. George III and Una McCormack; Typhon Pact: Pocket Books; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I do not think there is any thrill that can go through the human heart like that felt by the inventor as he sees some creation of the brain unfolding to success... Such emotions make a man forget food, sleep, friends, love, everything. -Nikola Tesla, electrical engineer and inventor (10 Jul 1856-1943)

