placer PRONUNCIATION: (for 1 & 2: PLAS-uhr, for 3 & 4: PLAY-suhr)

1. A deposit of valuable minerals found in sand or gravel.

2. A place where such a deposit is washed to extract the valuable minerals.

3. One who finishes in a particular place in a contest.

4. One who arranges something.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1 & 2: From Spanish placer (sandbank), from Catalan placer (shoal), from Latin platea (street), from Greek plateia hodos (broad street). Earliest documented use: 1829.

For 3 & 4: From place, from Latin platea (street), from Greek plateia hodos (broad street). Earliest documented use: 1578.

Pat Miller; Emily; Xulon Press; 2005.



“Placer mining sounds like a strange hobby for a guy who’s already got money.”

Paul Garmisch; Couchwife; First Edition Design; 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We grow tyrannical fighting tyranny. The most alarming spectacle today is not the spectacle of the atomic bomb in an unfederated world, it is the spectacle of the Americans beginning to accept the device of loyalty oaths and witchhunts, beginning to call anybody they don't like a Communist. -E.B. White, writer (11 Jul 1899-1985)





