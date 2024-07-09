

metromania PRONUNCIATION: (met-ruh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A mania for writing poetry.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek metro- (measure, meter) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1791.

USAGE: “The entire lot of thirty poems was composed this morning, and to tell you the truth, I found rather nasty the task of parodying the product of metromania.”

Vladimir Nabokov; The Stories of Vladimir Nabokov; Vintage; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)





