About | Media | Search | Contact
This week's theme
Misleading words
Misleading words
metromania
metromania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A mania for writing poetry.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek metro- (measure, meter) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1791.
USAGE:
“The entire lot of thirty poems was composed this morning, and to tell you the truth, I found rather nasty the task of parodying the product of metromania.”
Vladimir Nabokov; The Stories of Vladimir Nabokov; Vintage; 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)
