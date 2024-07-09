  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 9, 2024
This week’s theme
Misleading words

This week’s words
adulterate
metromania
metromania
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

metromania

PRONUNCIATION:
(met-ruh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A mania for writing poetry.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek metro- (measure, meter) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1791.

USAGE:
“The entire lot of thirty poems was composed this morning, and to tell you the truth, I found rather nasty the task of parodying the product of metromania.”
Vladimir Nabokov; The Stories of Vladimir Nabokov; Vintage; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith