psychrophobia PRONUNCIATION: (sy-kruh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An abnormal fear of cold.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek psychro- (cold) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1727.

USAGE: “Do you live in an igloo? Then you definitely do not have psychrophobia.”

North Hills News Record (Warrendale, Pennsylvania); May 30, 1978.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not going to be able to operate our Spaceship Earth successfully nor for much longer unless we see it as a whole spaceship and our fate as common. It has to be everybody or nobody. -Buckminster Fuller, engineer, designer, and architect (12 Jul 1895-1983)





