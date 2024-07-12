|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 12, 2024This week’s theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
adulterate
metromania
sexennial
placer
psychrophobia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
psychrophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An abnormal fear of cold.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek psychro- (cold) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1727.
USAGE:
“Do you live in an igloo? Then you definitely do not have psychrophobia.”
North Hills News Record (Warrendale, Pennsylvania); May 30, 1978.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We are not going to be able to operate our Spaceship Earth successfully nor for much longer unless we see it as a whole spaceship and our fate as common. It has to be everybody or nobody. -Buckminster Fuller, engineer, designer, and architect (12 Jul 1895-1983)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith