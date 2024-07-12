  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 12, 2024
This week’s theme
Misleading words

This week’s words
adulterate
metromania
sexennial
placer
psychrophobia

psychrophobia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

psychrophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(sy-kruh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An abnormal fear of cold.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek psychro- (cold) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1727.

USAGE:
“Do you live in an igloo? Then you definitely do not have psychrophobia.”
North Hills News Record (Warrendale, Pennsylvania); May 30, 1978.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are not going to be able to operate our Spaceship Earth successfully nor for much longer unless we see it as a whole spaceship and our fate as common. It has to be everybody or nobody. -Buckminster Fuller, engineer, designer, and architect (12 Jul 1895-1983)

