Nov 5, 2024This week’s theme
Idioms & metaphors
This week’s words
security blanket
Linus van Pelt in the comic strip Peanuts
Cartoon: Charles Schulz
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
security blanket
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A small blanket held by a child for comfort and reassurance.
2. Something that provides a feeling of safety, comfort, or emotional stability.
3. Protective measures designed to prevent the unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information.
ETYMOLOGY:
From security, from Latin securus (free from care), from se- (without) + cura (care), and blanket, from French blanc (white), referring to undyed wool + -et (diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1944. The term was popularized by Charles Schulz’s comic strip Peanuts, where the character Linus famously clings to his security blanket.
USAGE:
“Keeping up with a child’s security blanket can be frustrating at times, especially if it’s forgotten somewhere or they just won’t do a thing without it regardless of what kind of condition it is in.”
Jodie Lynn; How to Wean Child From Blankie; St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Aug 25, 2016.
“At this point, making a crack about crowd sizes being Mr. Trump’s sweaty security blanket is so hackneyed that it might get you booed off the stage at an amateur stand-up comedy night.”
Shannon Proudfoot; Harris Finds the Secret Skeleton Key to Undoing Trump; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Sep 12, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Do you wish the world were happy? / Then remember day by day, / Just to scatter seeds of kindness / As you pass along the way. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox, poet (5 Nov 1850-1919)
ANOTHER THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Your voice dries up if you don't use it. -Patti Page, singer (8 Nov 1927-2013)
|
