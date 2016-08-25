

security blanket PRONUNCIATION: (si-KYOOR-i-tee blang-kit)

MEANING: noun:

1. A small blanket held by a child for comfort and reassurance.

2. Something that provides a feeling of safety, comfort, or emotional stability.

3. Protective measures designed to prevent the unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information.

ETYMOLOGY: From security, from Latin securus (free from care), from se- (without) + cura (care), and blanket, from French blanc (white), referring to undyed wool + -et (diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1944. The term was popularized by Charles Schulz’s comic strip Peanuts, where the character Linus famously clings to his security blanket.

USAGE:

Jodie Lynn; How to Wean Child From Blankie; St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Aug 25, 2016.



“At this point, making a crack about crowd sizes being Mr. Trump’s sweaty security blanket is so hackneyed that it might get you booed off the stage at an amateur stand-up comedy night.”

Shannon Proudfoot; Harris Finds the Secret Skeleton Key to Undoing Trump; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Sep 12, 2024.



Do you wish the world were happy? / Then remember day by day, / Just to scatter seeds of kindness / As you pass along the way. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox, poet (5 Nov 1850-1919)



Your voice dries up if you don't use it. -Patti Page, singer (8 Nov 1927-2013)





