

Nov 6, 2024 This week’s theme

Idioms & metaphors



This week’s words

beacon

security blanket

incandescent



Original carbon-filament bulb from Thomas Edison's shop in Menlo Park, 1879 Photo: Terren



incandescent PRONUNCIATION: (in-kuhn-DES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Emitting light when heated.

2. Extremely bright.

3. Displaying intense emotion, such as anger, affection, or zeal.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin incandescere (to become hot, glow), from in- (intensive prefix) + candere (to shine or glow), from candidus (white). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kand- (to shine) which also gave us candle, incense, candid, candida, candent , and candidate (in reference to white togas worn by Romans seeking office). Earliest documented use: 1794.

USAGE:

Bubbleology; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 10, 2024.



“Tory MPs ... are incandescent that their leaders have recklessly inflicted economic pain on voters.”

Camilla Cavendish; This is Starmer’s Moment, but Victory Is Not Yet Assured; Financial Times (London, UK); Oct 1, 2022.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't think that combat has ever been written about truthfully; it has always been described in terms of bravery and cowardice. I won't even accept these words as terms of human reference any more. And anyway, hell, they don't even apply to what, in actual fact, modern warfare has become. -James Jones, novelist (6 Nov 1921-1977)





