nuclear option PRONUNCIATION: (NOO/NYOO-klee-uhr op-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The option to use nuclear weapons in a conflict.

2. The most drastic or extreme measure among a range of available options.

3. In the US Senate, a change to the rules that allows a simple majority vote to overcome a filibuster instead of the usual supermajority requirement.

ETYMOLOGY: From nuclear, from nucleus (kernel), from Latin nucula (little nut), from nux (nut) + Latin optare (to choose). Earliest documented use: 1962.

NOTES: The phrase nuclear option originated from the literal threat of using nuclear weapons but has since evolved into a metaphor for taking an extreme or last-resort action. In the context of the US Senate, the nuclear option allows the majority party to bypass the typical supermajority vote (usually 60 out of 100 senators) needed to end debate (see filibuster ) on a bill and bring it to a vote. This supermajority requirement is intended to protect minority rights and encourage consensus-building. However, by using the nuclear option, there are some circumstances under which the majority party can force a decision with a simple majority (51 out of 100 senators).

USAGE: “The nuclear option might be a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.”

Dealers and No-Dealers; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 15, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been murderers and tyrants, and for a time they can seem invincible. But in the end they always fall. Think of it, always. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)





