lily-handed PRONUNCIATION: (LIL-ee-han-did)

MEANING: adjective

1. Having delicate, pale hands, unaccustomed to manual labor.

2. Dandy; foppish; overly refined.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English lilie, from Latin lilium, from Greek leirion. Earliest documented use: 1847.

NOTES: Lilium having flowers that come in white and other colors. The lily has long been associated with whiteness, for example, see Lily is one of various plants in the genushaving flowers that come in white and other colors. The lily has long been associated with whiteness, for example, see lily-livered

USAGE: “[A] year roughing it in Australia on the sheep farms ... He was no longer the lily-handed young city executive who had flown from the city.”

Kenneth Bulmer; The Insane City; Gollancz; 2013.



“Presley remains an aesthete, a lily-handed poet, a tentative idealist.”

Reuben J. Ellis; “A Little Turn Through the Country”; Journal of American Culture (Bowling Green, Ohio); Fall 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once and for all / the idea of glorious victories / won by the glorious army / must be wiped out / Neither side is glorious / On either side they're just frightened men messing their pants / and they all want the same thing / Not to lie under the earth / but to walk upon it / without crutches. -Peter Weiss, writer, artist, and filmmaker (8 Nov 1916-1982)





