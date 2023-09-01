  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 1, 2023
This week’s theme
Words with AI usage examples

This week’s words
egrote
zenzic
philomuse
delibate
secundan

secundan
A water conservation ad
Brisbane, Australia
Photo: Tamara
with Anu Garg

secundan

PRONUNCIATION:
(se-KUHN-duhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Occurring every other day.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin secundus (second). Earliest documented use: c. 1400.

USAGE:
Forsooth! Sir Henry hath adopted a curious habit, taking his long walks secundan, as if the morrow’s sun offends and the next shines but to please him.”
William Shakespeare; Tales of Time’s Oddities; The Stratford Sentinel (England); Jun 1, 1599. [An AI-generated usage example]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When wealth is passed off as merit, bad luck is seen as bad character. This is how ideologues justify punishing the sick and the poor. But poverty is neither a crime nor a character flaw. Stigmatize those who let people die, not those who struggle to live. -Sarah Kendzior, journalist and author (b. 1 Sep 1978)

