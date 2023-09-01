

Sep 1, 2023 This week’s theme

Words with AI usage examples



This week’s words

egrote

zenzic

philomuse

delibate

secundan



A water conservation ad

Brisbane, Australia Photo: Tamara Words with AI usage examples A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



secundan PRONUNCIATION: (se-KUHN-duhn)

MEANING: adjective: Occurring every other day.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin secundus (second). Earliest documented use: c. 1400.

USAGE:

William Shakespeare; Tales of Time’s Oddities; The Stratford Sentinel (England); Jun 1, 1599. [An AI-generated usage example] Forsooth ! Sir Henry hath adopted a curious habit, taking his long walks secundan, as if the morrow’s sun offends and the next shines but to please him.”William Shakespeare; Tales of Time’s Oddities;(England); Jun 1, 1599. [An AI-generated usage example]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When wealth is passed off as merit, bad luck is seen as bad character. This is how ideologues justify punishing the sick and the poor. But poverty is neither a crime nor a character flaw. Stigmatize those who let people die, not those who struggle to live. -Sarah Kendzior, journalist and author (b. 1 Sep 1978)





