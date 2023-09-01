|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 1, 2023This week’s theme
Words with AI usage examples
This week’s words
egrote
zenzic
philomuse
delibate
secundan
A water conservation ad
Brisbane, Australia
Photo: Tamara
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
secundan
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Occurring every other day.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin secundus (second). Earliest documented use: c. 1400.
USAGE:
“Forsooth! Sir Henry hath adopted a curious habit, taking his long walks secundan, as if the morrow’s sun offends and the next shines but to please him.”
William Shakespeare; Tales of Time’s Oddities; The Stratford Sentinel (England); Jun 1, 1599. [An AI-generated usage example]
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When wealth is passed off as merit, bad luck is seen as bad character. This is how ideologues justify punishing the sick and the poor. But poverty is neither a crime nor a character flaw. Stigmatize those who let people die, not those who struggle to live. -Sarah Kendzior, journalist and author (b. 1 Sep 1978)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith