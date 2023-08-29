

zenzic PRONUNCIATION: (ZEN-zik)

MEANING: noun: Square of a number.

adjective: Relating to the square of a number.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin zensus, alteration of census (square power), a specific sense development of census (a registration of Roman citizens and their property). Earliest documented use: 1557.

USAGE: “At the heart of the mystery was a note left on Reginald’s desk. ‘To unlock the vault,’ it read, ‘find the zenzic of the number.’ Miss Marple, always one for cryptic challenges, realized that squared numbers might be the key to the treasure.”

Agatha Christie; Miss Marple and the Zenzic Enigma; Collins Crime Club; 1957.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The decent moderation of today will be the least of human things tomorrow. At the time of the Spanish Inquisition, the opinion of good sense and of the good medium was certainly that people ought not to burn too large a number of heretics; extreme and unreasonable opinion obviously demanded that they should burn none at all. -Maurice Maeterlinck, poet, dramatist, and Nobel laureate (29 Aug 1862-1949)





