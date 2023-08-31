|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 31, 2023
Words with AI usage examples
delibate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To take a small amount of something: to taste or sip.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin de- (from, away) + libare (to take a little of, to taste). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“At the heart of Hogsmeade, in a dimly lit corner of The Three Broomsticks, young wizards would often delibate potions of unknown origins, daring each other to guess the magical effects from just a tiny sip.”
J.K. Rowling; Whispers and Wonders of Hogsmeade; Bloomsbury; Dec 2004. [An AI-generated usage example]
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The fingers of your thoughts are molding your face ceaselessly. -Charles Reznikoff, poet (31 Aug 1894-1976)
