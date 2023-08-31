words

A.Word.A.Day

delibate

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To take a small amount of something: to taste or sip.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin de- (from, away) + libare (to take a little of, to taste). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

“At the heart of Hogsmeade, in a dimly lit corner of The Three Broomsticks, young wizards would often delibate potions of unknown origins, daring each other to guess the magical effects from just a tiny sip.”

J.K. Rowling; Whispers and Wonders of Hogsmeade; Bloomsbury; Dec 2004. [An AI-generated usage example]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: