|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 7, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined by rhyming slang
This week’s words
raspberry
titfer
oscar
boracic
scooby
Scooby-Doo
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scooby
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Clue.
ETYMOLOGY:
Rhyming slang, Scooby-Doo ⇨ clue. Scooby-Doo is a dog in television series and films. Earliest documented use: 1993.
USAGE:
“‘But it was just a guess. I don’t actually have a scooby,’ the employee added.”
David A. Fahrenthold; Time Magazine Cover Hanging at Trump Golf Clubs Is a Fake; The Washington Post; Jun 28, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith