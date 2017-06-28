  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 7, 2018
This week’s theme
Words coined by rhyming slang

This week’s words
raspberry
titfer
oscar
boracic
scooby

Scooby
Scooby-Doo
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scooby

PRONUNCIATION:
(SKOO-bee)

MEANING:
noun: Clue.

ETYMOLOGY:
Rhyming slang, Scooby-Doo ⇨ clue. Scooby-Doo is a dog in television series and films. Earliest documented use: 1993.

USAGE:
“‘But it was just a guess. I don’t actually have a scooby,’ the employee added.”
David A. Fahrenthold; Time Magazine Cover Hanging at Trump Golf Clubs Is a Fake; The Washington Post; Jun 28, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)

