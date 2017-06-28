

Sep 7, 2018 This week’s theme

Words coined by rhyming slang



This week’s words

raspberry

titfer

oscar

boracic

scooby



Scooby-Doo Image: Wikimedia Commons



scooby PRONUNCIATION: (SKOO-bee)

MEANING: noun: Clue.

ETYMOLOGY: Rhyming slang, Scooby-Doo ⇨ clue. Scooby-Doo is a dog in television series and films. Earliest documented use: 1993.

USAGE: “‘But it was just a guess. I don’t actually have a scooby,’ the employee added.”

David A. Fahrenthold; Time Magazine Cover Hanging at Trump Golf Clubs Is a Fake; The Washington Post; Jun 28, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it. -Edith Sitwell, poet (7 Sep 1887-1964)





