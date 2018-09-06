|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 6, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined by rhyming slang
This week’s words
titfer
oscar
boracic
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
boracic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Poor or broke.
ETYMOLOGY:
Rhyming slang, boracic lint ⇨ skint. Boracic lint was a type of medical dressing dipped in a solution of boracic/boric acid. See more at skint. Earliest documented use: 1959.
USAGE:
“I have nothing. I am broke. Boracic. Poor.”
Michelle Smart; The Sicilian's Unexpected Duty; Harlequin; 2014.
See more usage examples of boracic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kind of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)
