boracic PRONUNCIATION:

Also brassic (BRA-sik) (buh-RAS-ik, bo-) Also brassic (BRA-sik)

MEANING: adjective: Poor or broke.

ETYMOLOGY: Rhyming slang, boracic lint ⇨ skint. Boracic lint was a type of medical dressing dipped in a solution of boracic/boric acid. See more at skint . Earliest documented use: 1959.

USAGE:

Michelle Smart; The Sicilian's Unexpected Duty; Harlequin; 2014.



See more usage examples of “I have nothing. I am broke. Boracic. Poor.”Michelle Smart;; Harlequin; 2014.See more usage examples of boracic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kind of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)





