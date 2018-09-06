  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 6, 2018
This week’s theme
Words coined by rhyming slang

This week’s words
raspberry
titfer
oscar
boracic
Image: PicClick
boracic

PRONUNCIATION:
(buh-RAS-ik, bo-)
Also brassic (BRA-sik)

MEANING:
adjective: Poor or broke.

ETYMOLOGY:
Rhyming slang, boracic lint ⇨ skint. Boracic lint was a type of medical dressing dipped in a solution of boracic/boric acid. See more at skint. Earliest documented use: 1959.

USAGE:
“I have nothing. I am broke. Boracic. Poor.”
Michelle Smart; The Sicilian's Unexpected Duty; Harlequin; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kind of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)

