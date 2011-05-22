|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 5, 2018This week’s theme
Words coined by rhyming slang
This week’s words
titfer
oscar
Oscar Asche in Chu Chin Chow, 1916
Photo: F.W. Burford/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
oscar
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Cash.
ETYMOLOGY:
Rhyming slang, Oscar Asche ⇨ cash. Asche (1871-1936) was an Australian actor, director, and writer. Earliest documented use: 1917.
USAGE:
“People are throwing away money. Not just valuable things, but actual oscar/moola/cash money.”
Sunday Mail (Adelaide, Australia); May 22, 2011.
