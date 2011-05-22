  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 5, 2018
This week’s theme
Words coined by rhyming slang

This week’s words
raspberry
titfer
oscar
Oscar Asche in Chu Chin Chow, 1916
Photo: F.W. Burford/Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

oscar

PRONUNCIATION:
(OS-kuhr)

MEANING:
noun: Cash.

ETYMOLOGY:
Rhyming slang, Oscar Asche ⇨ cash. Asche (1871-1936) was an Australian actor, director, and writer. Earliest documented use: 1917.

USAGE:
“People are throwing away money. Not just valuable things, but actual oscar/moola/cash money.”
Sunday Mail (Adelaide, Australia); May 22, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones. -John Cage, composer (5 Sep 1912-1992)

