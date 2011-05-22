

Sep 5, 2018 This week’s theme

Words coined by rhyming slang



This week’s words

raspberry

titfer

oscar



Oscar Asche in Chu Chin Chow, 1916 Photo: F.W. Burford/Wikimedia Words coined by rhyming slang A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



oscar PRONUNCIATION: (OS-kuhr)

MEANING: noun: Cash.

ETYMOLOGY: Rhyming slang, Oscar Asche ⇨ cash. Asche (1871-1936) was an Australian actor, director, and writer. Earliest documented use: 1917.

USAGE: “People are throwing away money. Not just valuable things, but actual oscar/moola/cash money.”

Sunday Mail (Adelaide, Australia); May 22, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones. -John Cage, composer (5 Sep 1912-1992)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate