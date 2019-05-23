|
A.Word.A.Day
May 23, 2019This week’s theme
Tosspot words borrowed from other languages
This week’s words
skitterbrook
cache-sexe
scaldabanco
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scaldabanco
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fiery speaker, especially a preacher.
ETYMOLOGY:
From obsolete Italian scaldabanco (literally, heats the bench), from scaldare (to heat) + banco (bench). Earliest documented use: 1670.
USAGE:
“A hot scaldabanco ... verjuicing his sermon with every fright he could, he spit his wrath and spanked the vices of his age without a break or breath.”
Alexander Theroux; Darconville’s Cat; Doubleday; 1981.
