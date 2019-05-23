  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 23, 2019
This week’s theme
Tosspot words borrowed from other languages

This week’s words
amuse-gueule
skitterbrook
cache-sexe
scaldabanco
with Anu Garg

scaldabanco

PRONUNCIATION:
(skal-duh-BAHNG-koh)

MEANING:
noun: A fiery speaker, especially a preacher.

ETYMOLOGY:
From obsolete Italian scaldabanco (literally, heats the bench), from scaldare (to heat) + banco (bench). Earliest documented use: 1670.

USAGE:
“A hot scaldabanco ... verjuicing his sermon with every fright he could, he spit his wrath and spanked the vices of his age without a break or breath.”
Alexander Theroux; Darconville’s Cat; Doubleday; 1981.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. -Margaret Fuller, author (23 May 1810-1850)

