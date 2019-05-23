

May 23, 2019 This week’s theme

Tosspot words borrowed from other languages



This week’s words

amuse-gueule

skitterbrook

cache-sexe

scaldabanco



Image: imgflip Tosspot words borrowed from other languages A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



scaldabanco PRONUNCIATION: (skal-duh-BAHNG-koh)

MEANING: noun: A fiery speaker, especially a preacher.

ETYMOLOGY: From obsolete Italian scaldabanco (literally, heats the bench), from scaldare (to heat) + banco (bench). Earliest documented use: 1670.

USAGE:

Alexander Theroux; Darconville’s Cat; Doubleday; 1981. “A hot scaldabanco ... verjuicing his sermon with every fright he could, he spit his wrath and spanked the vices of his age without a break or breath.”Alexander Theroux;; Doubleday; 1981.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. -Margaret Fuller, author (23 May 1810-1850)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate